Datebooks

SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the New Year.

SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year.

BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, Saturday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 3 for the New Year’s holiday.

Recommended for you

Load comments