The Front Entrance will be CLOSED beginning July 25, 2022 in order to refinish our front door! Please use the rear entrance located at the back of the building. The Book Drop on the front porch will still be in use for out of hours book drop off.
The Library is operating under Summer Hours in July and August. We will be open 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturdays!
It’s Shark Week at the library! Stop in this week for a shark craft and scavenger hunt.
On Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about sharks.
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We will read shark stories, sing songs, and make a craft. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
There is still time to register for our summer reading program! Visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Log the time your child spends reading, completing activities, and attending library programs to earn free books and prizes. Children earn 1 point for each minute they spend reading.
Each time they reach 100 points, they earn a free book. When they reach 500 points, they can choose a prize from the treasure chest and print a completion certificate, too. The program runs until August 31. For more information, call the library at (570)888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.
Tickets for the 2022 Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two event to benefit Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum are available! Please stop by the Library or Museum at your convenience to purchase your $20 in-advance tickets. Committee members will also have tickets available for sale. Tickets will be $25 at the door on August 10.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding.
To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions!
