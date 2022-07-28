Thursday, July 28:
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m., the Church of the Redeemer, located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. You are invited to their free indoor Community Supper. We are happy to resume indoor dining and hope to see you there.
Monday, Aug. 1:
THE VALLEY LEAH HOMESCHOOL GROUP: Will be hosting its annual Get-To-Know-Us Playdate at 10 a.m. at Valley Playland in Athens. The group is based in Waverly, Athens and Sayre. Join us to learn more about homeschooling your children. For more information, contact Amy at 315-604-0042.
TAKE OUT MEAL: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church at 351 Fulton St., South Waverly.Menu features pork BBQ on roll, tailgate beans, coleslaw, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance should come at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
CHILDREN, GRANDS, AND GREAT GRANDS: 701 S. Wilbur Ave in Sayre. The ladies of the Church of Christ in Sayre will host a free Early Childhood Development workshop with Diane Hutcherson from South Carolina. 9 a.m to noon. Child care and lunch will be provided. Call 570-886-1838 for information.
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bradford County Airport, 415 Airport Rd., Towanda. Fly-in pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Breakfast price for adults is $10, kids under 12 are $5, kids under five are free. There will be music in the hangar and plane ride giveaways. Organized by Radigan Media, Rotary Club of Towanda and Bradford County Airport.
PANTHER PROWL 5K AND PANTHER PRIDE WALK: At Vergason Technology Center in Van Etten. Pre-register by July 15 to secure your shirt! Walkers are most welcome! Prizes for top finishers; refreshments. 5K Contact: Gary Vergason, Race Director 607-351-3819; email: run@PantherProwl5k.com. Registration at 7:30 a.m. and race is at 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
PICNIC IN THE PARK AND VBS CARNIVAL KICKOFF: 4 to 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Music, games, food, fun and more. Includes visits from police and fire departments. Everyone is invited to attend. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church, Waverly United Methodist Church, Milan United Methodist Church, Blessed Trinity Parish, and St. James Catholic Church. Call 607-565-9593 for more information.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
BROWN/PETERSON REUNION: For the descendants of Alpheus Brown and Emma W. Broan first generation, and Oliver Brown and Eva N. Brown. Will be be held from noon to dusk at Roundtop Park Pavilion 13 in Athens. Bring a dish to pass.
Monday, Aug. 22:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PICNIC: Will be held at 6 p.m. at East Waverly Park, Waverly. Bring dish to pass, own beverage and table service. Meat is provided. New members welcome.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday Aug. 25-27:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27:
WAVERLY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1977: 45th class reunion. Both events at the LOOM located at 439 Waverly St., Waverly. Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. — light refreshments with cash bar. Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. — dinner at 7 p.m. For further information call Sharon (Arnold) Warner at 607-857-0415 or Terri (Henson) Richter at 607-598-2565.
Saturday, Sept. 10:
SPORTSMAN EXPO: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All free event with vendors, seminars, pig roast, “Raised Hunting” stars David and Karin Holder. Located on Rt. 187 in Rome, Pa. Call 570-888-9900 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.