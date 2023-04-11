'Walk for Our Buddies' hosts 2023 World Down Syndrome Day celebration

Nine individuals with Down Syndrome and their families attended the event held at Starlight Bowling in Towanda Pa on March 25.
Event organizer Melinda Godshall stated, “Our 3-21 Celebration is a time intended to bring families together in a smaller group so they can meet and network. The ultimate goal is to connect families in order to create supports and mentoring relationships within the community.”
Families gathered to bowl, enjoy lunch and get a chance to visit and share experiences.
Tina Dunbar, Mom of Nikita was excited to meet Lexi Remington and her Mom, Tammy. Tina has been exploring some opportunities for Nikita to get involved in physical fitness and was able to talk with Lexi about her experience with Martial Arts training at the Edge Martial Arts. Lexi has been attending classes twice a week for over a year — she also used a Walk for Our Buddies grant to help cover the costs of gym membership. Nikita now has plans to visit the Edge and observe Lexi during a class.
Kristen Wilcox, Mom of Baylor and Karissa Bennett, mom of Brycen, chatted about their frustration regarding eye glasses for their boys. They have each tried different brands and were able to talk about the pros and cons of each. They both have a common goal of helping their sons be compliant with glasses so they will be more successful in kindergarten this Fall.
March 21 represents Trisomy 21 and was chosen by the World Down Syndrome organization as World Down Syndrome Day. WFOB decided to host a weekend event in order to have more families attend and they were very pleased to have over 50 individuals participate. Several local businesses donated food for the event. To include Dandy Mini Market, Flynn’s Beverage, Hurley’s Market, JJ’s, and Shores Sisters.
WFOB is a local non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness regarding Down Syndrome and supporting individuals from Bradford/Sullivan Counties with small grant opportunities funded by the Annual Walk for Our Buddies Event. This years Event will be held at Hornbrook Park, Towanda Pa on October 7th, 2023 at 10:00 am. For more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/WalkforOurBuddies.
