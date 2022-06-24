WAVERLY — Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events.
Great news! Tuesday story times are now at Muldoon Park beginning at 10:10 a.m. Bring a chair, a blanket, or a beach towel and join us in the park. All ages are welcome to attend. Along with reading books, we will continue to learn sign language based on our weekly themes. Story times are filled with music and a take-home craft. Virtual story times are moving to Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
Toddler Time is our new and growing popular program. This event is held weekly on Thursdays at 10:10 a.m. in person only. Toddler time is run similarly to story time but with shorter books and concludes with a group play. If you and anyone you know has a little one that may not be quite ready to sit still for a story time, no worries, bring them to toddler time! Babies are also encouraged to attend. Sign language is also taught at toddler time and a take-home craft is provided as well.
The theme for this coming week at story and toddler time is “Candy and Sweets.”
Summer reading begins July 1. Events are posted on Facebook for summer programming. Packets are available for pick up at the library. Miss Becky will be at Muldoon Park Friday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for summer reading registration. Children who sign up will receive a ticket to the Elmira Pioneers baseball game scheduled for July 5 while supplies last.
In-person craft programs are coming back this summer. Our first craft night will be Tuesday, July 5 5 to 6 p.m. and we will be making popsicle stick star streamers.
Looking for new programs at the library? Let us know what you would be interested in. Whether it be book clubs, craft clubs, informational programs, we would love your input.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call at 607-565-9341 or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth St, Waverly, NY 14892.
