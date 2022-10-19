Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Friday, Oct. 21 for a staff training day. We will resume normal hours on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
Sayre Public Library’s Many Voices Book Club will have another meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Theater. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty.
Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant. Participants will have a chance to share with others synopses of their chosen books and perspectives on how these books could contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community. Visit our website to register or call (570)888-2256 for more information.
Also on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., join us online for an exquisitely moving conversation with popular CNN Anchor, Zain E. Asher, as she chats about her captivating and inspiring memoir Where the Children Take Us.
In Where the Children Take Us, Asher tells the story of her mother’s harrowing fight to raise four children as a widowed immigrant in South London. There is tragedy in this tale, but it is not a tragedy. When grief threatens to engulf her fractured family after a fatal accident, Obiajulu Ejiofor, suddenly a single mother in a foreign land, refuses to accept defeat. Drawing on tough — love parenting strategies, Obiajulu teaches her sons and daughters to overcome the daily pressures of poverty, crime and prejudice – and much more. With her relentless support, the children exceed all expectations – becoming a CNN anchor, an Oscar-nominated actor – Asher’s older brother Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave) – a medical doctor, and a thriving entrepreneur. Where the Children Take Us is an unforgettable portrait of strength, tenacity, love, and perseverance embodied in one towering woman. Register for this author talk and check out other online author talks at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the month of October! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. Keep up to date by following our Facebook page for Story Time themes.
Join us at the Sayre Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. for a college financial aid workshop for high school students, parents, and adult continuing education students presented by our friends at Lackawanna College. Get information on FAFSA and PHEAA as well as funding through scholarships. Register ahead on our website or by emailing Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk-ins are welcome!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Desperation in Death,” by J.D. Robb, “Mad Honey,” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finley Boylan, and “Righteous Prey,” by John Sandford.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. t0 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
