Sayre:
• This Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library, in partnership with Tioga Point Museum, will present “Insight Into Indigenous Life: A Presentation on the History and Lifestyle of the Native Americans in the Valley Area.” This will be presented remotely via Zoom – contact acaplan@sayrepl.org for Zoom link.
• This Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m. we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Leaves.” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m., we will have Basic Tech Support available. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Thursday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m., Ms. Shelley will be offering “Spanish Sessions,” featuring basic language lessons for kids via Zoom. For Zoom link, check our Facebook page or email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org.
Save the Date for an upcoming program at Sayre Public Library! On Thursday, Oct. 21, Flute Juice productions, featuring Galen Abdur-Razzaq, will present the virtual program “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement.” The program will chronicle the music from the turn of the century to present day and highlight various artists, their music, their influence on the evolution of jazz, and their struggles. In addition, it will illustrate how jazz became an advocacy for the Civil Rights Movement, with proceeds from jazz concerts used to finance major events such as the Freedom Rides and the March on Washington in 1963. The program will feature music demonstrations throughout the presentation. Contact acaplan@sayrepl.org for information on how to access this virtual program.
Recognizing that Sayre Public Library exists upon the ancestral and traditional land of the Susquehannock people, The Library is now featuring an exhibit, “History of Indigenous People in Bradford County,” with excerpts of written works from The Library’s local history collection along with Native American artifacts on loan from Tioga Point Museum. Located in the main area of the library, the exhibition will be on display through Nov. 11 during normal hours of operation. For more information, please contact Heather Manchester, Director, or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at (570) 888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen, “Last Girl Ghosted,” by Lisa Unger, and “Three Sisters,” by Heather Morris.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
