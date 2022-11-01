Spalding Memorial Library
On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Drop in on Wednesday, Nov. 2 rom 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs. All ages are invited.
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about owls.
Join us for owl stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We will have playtime with blocks after the 11 a.m. session.
On Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m., our guest reader Christine will share stories and activities to celebrate Native American Heritage Month! Registration required, space limited. Cost is $5 for two and then $5 for each additional.
Join Laura on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. to paint pumpkin panels with Laura. Painters can paint by themselves, with a partner or two. They can do more if they want to get creative. The paintings are done to fit together. Kids are welcome and encouraged. Or join Laura to paint cheerful sunflowers at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Cost is $5, everyone is welcome to come for this class. Call the library to register 570-888-7117.
Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick one up for your child.
It’s that time again — pencil in Nov. 26 2022. Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 8th annual Christmas Market! Food Trucks Welcome!
Email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the library.
Sayre Public Library
November is National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo for short. To help all of our local “WriMos” participating in this annual writing event, we will be hosting a series of NaNoWriMo “check-ins” over the course of the month at the Sayre Public Library. Writers of all levels are welcome to attend, and you can pick and choose which check-ins you would like to attend. Our first event will be this Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. We will be having our monthly Writer’s Workshop and discussing the topic “Starting Your Novel.”
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the month of October. Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. This week we will be exploring the theme of Day of the Dead or Dia Des Los Muertos, the Mexican holiday prominently featured in the Pixar movie “Coco.”
Also on Wednesday Nov. 2 at 4 p.m., we invite you to join us for an enlightening hour with highly acclaimed writer, journalist, broadcaster, and speaker Lisa Napoli as she discusses her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR, Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR. In the years after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, women in the workplace still found themselves relegated to secretarial positions or locked out of jobs entirely. This was especially true in the news business, a backwater of male chauvinism where a woman might be lucky to get a foothold on the “women’s pages.” But when a pioneering nonprofit called National Public Radio came along in the 1970s, and the door to serious journalism opened a crack, four remarkable women came along and blew it off the hinges. Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie is journalist Lisa Napoli’s captivating account of these four women, their deep and enduring friendships, and the trail they blazed to becoming icons. Register for this author talk and check out other online author talks at https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
For a special bonus Tech Session on Friday Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be offering Computers 101. New to the world of computers and no idea where to start? Join us at the Sayre Public Library for a group tech assistance session about the very basics of operating a computer.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New young adult fiction includes “The First to Die at the End,” by Adam Silvera, “A Scatter of Light,” by Malinda Lo, and “The Song That Moves the Sun,” by Anna Bright.
Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
Waverly Free Library
Autumn is officially here and that means our next reading program has begun. Fall Reading packets are available at the library for pick up.
We are introducing our newest program “Babies & Books.” This will be a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It will be a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is moving to a slightly new time slot. It will be held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is back at its new day and time. This will now be held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 11:15 a.m. Join us for more stories, songs, sign language, and crafts!
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is Fall Harvest.
Kids Craft night will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. Registration is not required.
Maureen Wright is coming for a special Saturday story time on Nov. 5th The event will begin at 10:30 a.m, and all ages are welcome.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call at 607 565-9341 or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
