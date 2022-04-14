Thursday, April 14:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution is from the front of our large parking lot.
ENDLESS MOUNTAINS QUILT GUILD MEETING: 9:30 a.m. at the Athens Methodist Church in Athens. The meeting has been changed to a morning meeting because of a special Easter service in the evening. New members are always welcome.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE-OUT only dinner of Chicken and Biscuit, Green Beans, Fruit and Cake will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Pick up is from the back of the large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Waverly at 23 Tioga St.
MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE: 7 p.m., Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre. The central focus of a Maundy Thursday service is upon the Lord’s Table. The distinguishing feature of the service is the symbolic extinguishing of the lit candles, signifying the approach of Jesus’ death. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
Friday, April 15:
GOOD FRIDAY PRAYER AND MEDITATION: Noon to 5 p.m. Sayre Christian Church, at 427 S. Keystone Ave, Sayre PA. There will be stations for individuals to pray, light a candle, and trace a finger labyrinth for meditation. Pastor Paula Kraus will be available in the sanctuary to pray with those requesting prayer or to anoint anyone requesting a healing prayer. This will be a time for quiet contemplation and meditation. The public is invited to drop in any time during the afternoon. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
Saturday, April 16:
EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. Chemung Fire Department, 679 Main St. Chemung. There will be hunts for four different age groups for fire district residents and their families. Age groups will be three and under, four to six, seven to nine, and 10 to 12.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m. Located at the North Barton Grange #45 at 1363 Ellis Creek Road in Waverly.
Sunday, April 17:
SUNRISE SERVICE: 6:30 a.m., Muldoon Park in Waverly. Hosted by the First Baptist Church of Waverly.
Monday, April 18:
TAKEOUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., The Salvation Army Church on Elmer Avenue in Sayre. Menu features spaghetti and homemade meatballs, vegetable, garlic bread, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance should come after 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY: Will meet at 6 p.m. at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St, Sayre for their monthly Pot-luck supper and meeting. At 7:30 p.m., Barb Cole, a wildlife Rehabilitator from Owego NY will present a program, “The Life of a Rehabber”. Barb has many great and heartwarming stories of her decades of experiences with wildlife and birds. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Inga 607-425-7426 or consult the website: susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.
Thursday, April 21:
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 9:30 to 11 a.m., United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Meal will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. Cost is $5. Hosted by the Valley Active Living Center. For more information, call 570-888-2387.
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic church. Service will return to INSIDE dining in the church hall. Guests should enter via the elevator at the west parking lot or the church hall door on Clark Street. The menu will be chicken ‘n’ biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert.
Saturday, April 23:
10TH ANNUAL NRCS EAGLE RUN 5K/10K: 9 a.m. Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. Pre-Register at: www.runsignup.com. Sign-up begins at 8 a.m. Chicken BBQ (Pre-Orders-call 570-247-2800), silent auctions begin at 8 a.m. There will also be a bake sale.
EARTH DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton. There will be a nature-led field trip looking for Spring flowers, trees by their bark and returning bird song. Directions may be found at the Carantouan Greenway website and questions may be addressed at 607-565-2636.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. South Creek Lions Club, Route 14 in Gillett. Halves are $10 each. First come first serve. No reservations needed.
ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: 6 p.m., Nichols Fire Station in Nichols, N.Y. Hosted by the Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and drawing will begin at 7 p.m. Envelopes with 25 chips can be purchased for $2 each. There will be many filled baskets as well as other items will be up for auction. Face mask and social distancing will be followed as well as any COVID-19 rules.
Sunday, April 24:
SWISS STEAK DINNER: 1 p.m. until gone, North Barton Grange No. 45, 1363 Ellis Creek Rd, Waverly. Take out and drive-through only. Donations will be accepted. Menu includes Swiss steak with tomato sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert.
ANNUAL DIAHOGA TRAIL CLEANUP: 1 p.m., Riverfront Park, Sayre. Celebrate Earth Week by joining the Sayre and Athens community for their litter cleanup and tree-planting event to help give back to the Susquehanna Greenway and improve the health of the Susquehanna River. Meet at the pavilion near the boat launch. Please wear closed toed shoes and dress for the weather. We will provide gloves and bags. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Rain date will be 1 p.m., April 30. Check the Futurescapes Facebook page for updates.
Saturday, April 30:
TOUCH-A-TRUCK: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, Sayre. Hosted by the Sayre Business Association. Touch-a-Truck is a unique, interactive, outdoor family festival that allows children to climb on and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles. For children with sensibilities, we will have a silent hour from 11 a.m. to noon with no honking of horns allowed.
