Local author visits Bradford-Tioga Head Start Athens 1 class

Reading to children is truly fundamental – one of the greatest learning tools available to both parents and teachers. It improves cognitive skills and helps the child learn to think and understand. Reading can also expand a child’s memory, problem solving, and decision-making process.
The children enrolled in the Athens 1 class of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. have been doing a lot of reading.
They have also been learning about what it takes to write a book and the jobs of authors and illustrators, and recently received a visit from a children’s book author.
“Because the Athens area is lucky enough to have local children’s book author Maureen Wright living close by, I introduced the children to her books which they have truly enjoyed,” said Teacher Katie Place. “The next logical step was to have the children meet her and ask questions about writing books”.
When Ms. Maureen visited the classroom, she discussed the job of an author and read three of her books to the class.
Since the class had been reading her books, the children were familiar with them and were able to participate throughout the readings.
Prior to her visit, the children chose and drew pictures of their favorite Maureen Wright characters and told a story about them. The pictures and stories were compiled into a book and presented to Miss Maureen at the end of her visit.
Since her visit, the Athens 1 children have continued to read her books and use information from their book study in a number of ways.
Mathematical thinking will be learned by creating an interactive graph of their favorite Maureen Wright books; literacy skills will be improved as the children make their own books to add to the classroom library; and felt board characters will also be added to the library so that the children can continue to retell her stories.
“We will include numerous learning activities to keep her stories alive in our classroom as well as alive in the hearts and minds of the children; building the love for reading and setting them up for success throughout their lives,” Athens 1 Teacher Ms. Katie said.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
