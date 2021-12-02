COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS – Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church will be hosting a dessert theater production of “Christmas Wonder!” on Dec. 17 and 18, and they’d like to invite everyone to their event.

The weekend’s schedule will kick off with an evening performance on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 includes a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance.

Admission is free with a ticket. Contact the church office for more info or to reserve your tickets at (570) 596-4003.

Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on Berwick Turnpike.

