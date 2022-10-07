Maintaining the Greenway

WAVERLY — At the beginning of October Carantouan Greenway board members along with volunteers removed over 100 invasive barberry shrubs as well as over a dozen young Tree-of-Heaven.
As the volunteers approached the pine woods to begin clearing the plants, we could hear the sound of Paul Barber’s excavator crossing the alfalfa field. The excavator was used to deepen the outlet pool so that this fall’s foliage would not block the outlet pipe at the Wildwood Reserve pond in the town of Barton. Volunteers are pictured ripping out the barberry and Paul is pictured in the excavator by the outlet.
The removal of the Tree-of-Heaven will hopefully slow the northward movement of the spotted lanternfly as it is the preferred food source for this invasive species. Removal of the barberry will hopefully lessen the deer tick population. The dense thicket of barberry creates a favorable habitat for ticks. It also is a great cover for white-footed mice, the main vector carrying Lyme disease. This close proximity of the two species provides greater opportunity for ticks and mice to come into contact with each other, thus perpetuating the ticks’ life cycle.
By removing barberry plants it is the mission of the Greenway to lessen the chance of transmitting Lyme disease to our visitors. The maintained Wildwood Reserve trails are open to the public from dawn to dusk all year long.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.