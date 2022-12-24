A great way to infuse a ham with flavor is to soak it in, bake it in, and brush it with a homemade glaze. Glazes can be fruity or sweet or spicy.
Amish cooks have come up with some wonderfully tasty and economical glazes that could make your ham come to life this Christmas. Emma Yoder’s Molasses Ham Glaze is an amazing addition to anyone’s Christmas ham.
I used sorghum from a Mennonite farm as my molasses.
I had this old, easy, sweet ham glaze recipe on file and decided to make it. I admit that I was on a tight timeline when I made this, but I figured that was fine, most people making a glaze are probably in a hurry.
You can whip this Yoder’s molasses ham glaze glaze up in a matter of minutes. You can brush it on cooked ham and it’ll give it a splash of flavor or you can brush it on your ham and bake it. Both will give you good results, putting the glaze on before baking will give you something more caramelized, while brushing it on after will give you a lighter “broth-ier” glaze.
The amount of cornstarch in the recipe can be adjusted to make a thicker glaze if you wish, I prefer the thinner kind. But feel free to tweak.
Molasses Glaze Ingredients
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons dark molasses
1 cup water mixed with 2 tablespoons cornstarch
Cooking Instructions
In small pot, combine ingredients and bring to simmer, then turn off heat.
Brush onto your ham before baking, 1/3 on during baking, and 1/3 when out of the oven. OR just brushed it all onto fully cooked ham.
Makes enough for a small ham. Double or triple as necessary.
