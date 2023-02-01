AJ Burkhart has recently been named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University.
Dean’s List status at Lehigh University is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 credit hours. Burkhart earned a 3.93 GPA for the Fall 2022 semester. Burkhart is a senior majoring in Environmental Science. He is also on the Lehigh University Division 1 wrestling team and was one of the top 33 wrestlers in the country at 184 lbs. qualifying for the NCAA National Championship Tournament last year in Detroit, Michigan.
AJ is the son of Dana Harbst of Athens and JJ Burkhart of Waverly. He is the grandson of Dan & Sheila Harbst of Athens and Beatrice (and the late Jacob) Burkhart of Waverly.
Lehigh University is a private institution that was founded in 1865 and is located in Bethlehem, PA. It has approximately 5,600 undergraduate students. It’s campus expands over 2,300 acres. In its just-released 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, Lehigh ranks No. 51 among 440 institutions across the United States that offer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees. Among national universities, Lehigh is ranked No. 24 in the nation in the “best value” category. The U.S. News overall ranking takes into account a number of factors that include graduation and retention rates, class size, SAT scores, student excellence, academic reputation and alumni giving.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.