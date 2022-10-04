Join us at the library on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. for our monthly Writers’ Workshop! Our Writers’ Workshop will now be taking place on the first Tuesday of every month. This month we will be testing our writing skills by writing a scary story in 100 words or less! Writers of all levels are encouraged to attend!
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the month of October! Families are invited to come early or stay after to play and socialize. Keep up to date by following our Facebook page for Story Time themes.
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m., Try Something New: Needle Felting! We invite you to join us for a fun beginner’s needle-felting craft. We will be making needle — felted pumpkins! Pre-registration is not required but recommended.
Our monthly Adult Book Club will meet on Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. This month’s book club pick is “The Alienist” by Caleb Carr.
We now have a second option for borrowing ebooks and audiobooks – Hoopla! Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self-chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Next in Line,” by Jeffrey Archer, “Shrines of Gaiety,” by Kate Atkinson, and “The Winners,” by Fredrik Backman.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
