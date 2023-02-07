Spalding Memorial Library News
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts! We will make fork-painted polar bears!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about Valentine’s Day on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week we will read stories about Valentine’s Day. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Join Laura on Feb. 11 at either 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to Paint your own masterpiece this Valentine’s Day! Paint on your own or with a partner to make a canvas that goes together! *Registration Required – 20 Participants only! Children 7+ Welcome* Call the Library to register, 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions! Call 570-888-7117!
Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play. Story Time is held weekly on Thursdays at 11:15 a.m. Join us for longer books, music, and a craft. The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Valentine’s Day!”
Our winter reading program is in full-swing, and packets are still available. Children and teens can read to earn tokens for our book vending machine!
The Chess Club will be meeting every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Kids Arts Club will be returning in February! Our next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. We will be upcycling plastic magazine holders and turning them into decorative Valentine’s Day boxes using mixed media.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Library News
This Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library’s Writing Club will be meeting. We meet on the first Tuesday of every month! No writing experience needed, and writers of all levels are encouraged to attend!
Sayre Public Library continues to offer our “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands — on play time!
On Thursday Feb. 9 we will be having another session of our Drop — in Teen/Tween Time.
This is a time for teens and tweens to come in to do activities and share thoughts and ideas on a particular topic/subject. All are welcome and it will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (but certainly can go to close if need be).
This Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m., we will be having another one of our popular Virtual Author Talks, this ti me with Lana Harper. Join us for a magical evening with New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper as she discusses the enchanting third installment of her immensely popular The Witches of Thistle Grove series, Back in a Spell. All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen-minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org . Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
On Monday, Feb. 13 our adult book club, The Ink Drinkers, will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss this month’s selection “A Tale of Two Cities.” New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The House at the End of the World,” by Dean R. Koontz, “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel, and “The Devil’ s Ransom,” by Brad Taylor.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888 — 2256 with any questions.
