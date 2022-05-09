The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society invites the public to join them on Tuesday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre for a PowerPoint program, “Wildflowers” created by Ron Young of Troy. Many of the photos were taking at Mt. Pisgah State Park. Ron also selected the music to accompany the program. Ron left this world a few years ago and his friend, Liz Hart, preserved his work for all of us to enjoy.
At 6 p.m., the club will have their pot-luck supper and a short meeting with bird and wildlife sightings. Those attending the supper, please bring a dish to share and your own table service. Dessert and coffee will be provided by the hosts for the meeting, Pat Ronvalle and Jim Covey.
The club will also participate in the Global Big Day on May 14 with a birder’s breakfast and bird count at 8 a.m. at Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, 2817 Cotton Hollow Rd., Sayre, behind the old Litchfield school. Bring a breakfast item to share and own table service. Coffee and pancakes will be provided by the club.
Global Big Day is an annual celebration of birds around you, and the world at large, to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day. Folks around the world count the birds they see and report observations to ebird.org/globalbigday
Last year 51,000 people from 192 counties submitted their checklists to provide a snapshot of bird population in their area. It only takes 10 -15 minutes, or as long as you would like, to make list of the birds you see in your yard. A free and easy eBird app can be downloaded to your phone or computer to submit your observations. For more information consult the eBird or the Cornell Lab of Ornithology websites. It’s fun citizen science project for the whole family.
