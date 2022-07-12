ATHENS — Spalding Memorial Library recently announced news for the week of July 11.
Tickets for the 2022 Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two event to benefit Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum are available! Please stop at the library or museum at your convenience to purchase your $20 in-advance tickets. Committee members will also have tickets available for sale. Tickets will be $25 at the door on August 10.
Drop in on Tuesday, July 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. for kids’ crafts! We will make art projects using sand. All ages are invited!
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Tanglewood Nature Center will visit the library on Wednesday, July 13 at 1 p.m.
Meet a live water and land turtle, learn about turtle natural history, and find out how you can help our ocean friends! All ages are invited.
On Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about pirates.
Join Laura for this Under the Sea themed Paint Night on July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Learn how to paint an Under the Sea scene currently on display at the Library! Geared for Teens and Adults! Light Snacks will be available!
Registration required, $5 registration fee, 20 people max! Call the Library with Questions at 570-888-7117!
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570)888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Join us for story time at the library on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
We will read stories about pirates, sing songs, and make a craft. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
Register for our summer reading program by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org and clicking on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Log the time your child spends reading, completing activities, and attending library programs to earn free books and prizes. Children earn 1 point for each minute they spend reading. Each time they reach 100 points, they earn a free book. When they reach 500 points, they can choose a prize from the treasure chest and print a completion certificate, too.
The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at 570-888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.
Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
