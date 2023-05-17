SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:
Patrick Dacquel, DO, MA is a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre and Towanda campuses, and Guthrie Corning Hospital with clinical interests in ophthalmological emergencies, tactical medicine, and difficult airways. Dr. Dacquel completed his education at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo. and a residency at Drexel University of Medicine at Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.
Katelyn Kopcsay, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained urogynecology and obstetrics/gynecology physician in Sayre with clinical interests in urinary incontinence, vaginal hysterectomy, and vesicovaginal fistula repair. Dr. Kopcsay completed her education at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, N.Y., a residency at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island, Warren Alpert School of Medicine of Brown University in Providence, R.I., and a fellowship at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Kopcsay, please call 866-488-4743.
Su-Ann Ng, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained radiologist working virtually. Dr. Ng completed her education at Thomas Jefferson University-Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa., a residency at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn, and a fellowship at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, N.Y.
Giampaolo Talamo, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained hematology and medical oncology physician in Sayre with a clinical interest in hematologic malignancies. Dr. Talamo completed his education at University of Perugia in Perugia, Italy, a residency at Cabrini Medical Center in New York, N.Y., and a fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Talamo, please call 866-488-4743.
Lu-Anne Antisdel, PA-C joins Sayre Walk-In Care with clinical interests in family medicine and women’s health. Lu-Anne completed her education at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
Becky Arnold, CRNA joins the anesthesiology team at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Becky completed her education at University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. and is certified by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.
Olena Czabala, PA-C, MHA joins the family medicine team at Corning Centerway with clinical interests in general OB/GYN care and mental health. Olena completed her education at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Olena, please call 866-488-4743.
Randy Huntington, RPA-C joins the orthopedic and hand care teams in Big Flats and Sayre with clinical interests in carpal tunnel syndrome, fracture care, and tendon lacerations. Randy completed his education at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania in Lock Haven, Pa. and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Randy, please call 866-488-4743.
Stephanie Lawson, AGNP-C joins the cardiothoracic surgery team in Sayre with clinical interests in lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, and perioperative care. Stephanie completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Stephanie, please call 866-488-4743.
Kathryn Oyer, NP joins the electrophysiology and pacing team in Sayre with clinical interests in arrhythmias, implantable device therapy, and atrial fibrillation. Kathryn completed her education at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Ryan Shaffer, RDH joins the dental hygiene team in Sayre. Ryan completed his education at SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Ryan, please call 570-887-2851.
Alicia J. Tammaro, AGPCNP-BC joins the cardiology teams in Big Flats and East Corning with clinical interests in atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. Alicia completed her education at The State University of New York at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Alicia, please call 866-488-4743.
