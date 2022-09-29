Tuesday, Sept. 27:
TIOGA OPPORTUNITIES ANNUAL HEALTH FAIR: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Tioga Downs, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore and engage with a variety of health experts in our area. Free admission. Enter to win a $100 gift card and great door prizes.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
FREE INDOOR COMMUNITY SUPPER: The Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre, PA invites you to their free indoor Community Supper from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open again this month on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens PA. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
REMOVING EXOTICS FROM WILDWOOD RESERVE: 8 to 10 a.m. Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Reserve, Waverly. Volunteers are asked to join the greenway in its effort to remove exotics from its pine woods. Please bring thick gloves and cutting tools. The Japanese barberry and tree-of-heaven are two invasive species. The former species host animals that spread Lyme Disease, and the latter is a favored tree for the spotted lantern fly. For more info, call 607-565-2636.
Monday, Oct. 3:
FREE TAKEOUT DINNER: 4 to 5 p.m., Salvation Army Church at 351 Fulton St. in South Waverly. Menu includes hamburger on roll, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and a beverage.
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON: Meets on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St, Sayre. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper, please bring your own table service. After a short business meeting and bird sighting report, the program starts at 7:30 p.m. Randy Conner, wood carver from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, will present the program. He is a gifted bird and wildlife carver, with decades of experience, and will bring some of his carvings. Meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to join us. For more information, Inga 607-425-7426 or susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 5:
EAST SMITHFIELD AREA SENIORS: Will meet at the old township building. Our entertainment will be Frankie. All seniors are welcome. We will eat at noon. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. We will have brown bag exchange and a 50/50 for those who wish to participate.
ANNUAL LIVING ROSARY: 6:30 p.m., hosted by St. James Altar & Rosary Society at the St. James Catholic Church located at the corner of Clark and Chemung streets in Waverly. With the entire month of October being dedicated to the rosary, this event provides an opportunity for prayer and reflection on the Blessed Virgin Mary. Fr. Jeffrey Galens, Pastor of the Blessed Trinity/St. Patrick’s Parish, will lead the rosary and offer his own brief reflection. Everyone is welcome to join in this evening of prayer and reflection. Refreshments will be available in the church hall immediately following the rosary. St. James Catholic Church has a full service elevator adjacent to the west parking lot.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY: ”The Beatles: From Liverpool to Abbey Road” with Vincent Bruno at the Bradford County Library via Zoom at 6 p.m. Please contact the library at 570-297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 6:
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE: At the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Athens PA. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
FREE MEAL: 4:30 p.m. until gone, Waverly United Methodist Church. Take out only. Menu includes baked spaghetti, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, Oct. 7:
TRASH TO TREASURE SALE: At the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Athens PA. From 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8:
CHICKEN AND BISCUIT DINNER AND SILENT AUCTION: 1 to 3 p.m., Barton Community Club. Chicken, mashed potato, vegetable, cabbage salad and dessert. Auction drawing at 3 p.m., need not be present to win. Takeout available.
PUBLIC DINNER: The South Creek Lions Club will be holding a public dinner. Ham & Roast Beef are on the menu plus “real” mashed potatoes, vegetable, gravy, homemade bread, and our always delicious baked beans. Donation is $15 and includes homemade pie for dessert. Take Out’s Available beginning at 4 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for sit down meal. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett, P.a.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT: 6:30 p.m., Waverly First Baptist Church. The movie will be “Family Camp,” a comedy for the whole family. Door prizes will be given away, but you must be present to win. Free popcorn. Come on out for a free family night of entertainment.
Wednesday, Oct. 12:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS MEETING: Our Halloween meeting will be held at the Airport Community Center Hall at noon. Please bring a dish to pass and table service. Coffee is provided. Wear a mask if you dare. New members welcome. Any questions call Ginny Malone 570-888-3712
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB: Meeting is 7 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church basement on 118 S. Main St in Athens, PA. The program will be our annual mineral and lapidary auction. You might be bidding on a great specimen, a piece of jewelry, a geology tool, or book or who knows what else. Open to public, bring a friend.
Thursday, Oct. 13:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of meatball sub, veggies, chips, cookie and applesauce will be available from the Athens Rotary. Pick up is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL DINNER: To benefit Luke’s Hidden Haven Animal Rescue at the Rome Fire Hall, noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $9, takeout is available. Includes door prizes and silent auction. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 570-274-196.
ANNUAL CHANCE AUCTION: Sponsored by the Sayre-Athens Lions Lioness Club. Event at the Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St. Doors open at 1 pm. Drawing starts at 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 17:
PLANNING FOR INCAPACITY: PROTECTING ASSETS FROM LONG TERM CARE EXPENSES PRESENTATION: Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Are you or a loved one facing decisions regarding long term, out of home placement? Exploring options for long term care is confusing and complicated. It is difficult to understand differences between levels of care, as well as whether Medicare, Medicaid, or other types of insurance will pay for them. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St., Waverly. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat for this free presentation.
Monday, Oct. 31:
TRICK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village of Waverly and the Boroughs of Sayre and Athens. Drivers and trick-or-treaters are advised to be cautious during that time.
