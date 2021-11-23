COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS – Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church invites you to celebrate the Christmas season with friends and family at their dessert theater production of “Christmas Wonder!” on Dec. 17 and 18.

The weekend’s schedule will kick-off with an evening performance on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 includes a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening performance.

Admission is free with a ticket, and space is limited, so order early. Contact the church office for more info or to reserve your tickets at (570) 596-4003.

Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on Berwick Turnpike.

Recommended for you

Load comments