WAVERLY — The Waverly Free Library recently announced its events for the week of May 16.

  • Tuesday, May 17 — Story time is at 10:10 a.m. in person and can also be viewed on Facebook Live. This week’s theme is Flowers.
  • Wednesday, May 18 — Our bi-monthly board meeting is at 6 p.m., although we break for the summer months and will be returning in September.
  • Thursday, May 19 — Toddler time is at 10:10 a.m. This week’s theme is Flowers.

Spring Reading continues till the end of the month, and we will be accepting reading logs until June 30.

