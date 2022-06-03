SAYRE — Namoli Brennet will be appearing in concert at the Sayre Theatre on June 11 at 7 p.m. as the culminating event of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council Pride Film Festival. The festival’s titlesImitation Game, Rocketman, Pride, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Kinky Boots, the Tony-winning Broadway (on Screen) musical, will be playing at the Keystone and Sayre Theatres from June 3 to 9.
Dubbed “One of the best folk-rock artists in the country” (Tucson Weekly), Namoli Brennet has been touring and performing for on stages across the US and Europe for over a decade. Her live shows are a hard-to-forget mix of fearlessly honest vocals, guitar percussion, loops and effects that combine to create an experience that’s both impressive and deeply moving.
Namoli founded her own label, Flaming Dame Records, in 2006 and has released nearly an album a year since. Her most recent CD “Ditch Lilies” is a sublimely crafted series of portraits of overlooked people and their hidden struggles. Her poignant, introspective and sometimes hard-hitting music has won praise and accolades from critics and fans alike, and Zocalo magazine describes her sound as “Gorgeous and introspective.”
Namoli’s music has been featured on NPR, German Public Radio and also in the Emmy-award-winning documentary Out In The Silence. She spends 5 to 6 months a year on the road in the US and Europe, and just returned from a tour in Germany.
Tickets for this event are $15 adults, $12 seniors and $5 for students. All tickets are available online at:www.bradfordcountymovies.com/sayre-theatre or by calling the BCRAC office at 570.268.ARTS (2787). Showtimes and dates for all of the events are also listed on the website for both theatres.
