ONEONTA — Two Nichols residents earned academic honors at SUNY Oneonta for the Spring 2022 semester

Lucas Plaisted, was one of over 200 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Provost’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester. Plaisted is studying Adolescence Ed: Chemistry Chemistry.

To qualify for the Provost’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

Kylee Thetga, was one of over 1,200 SUNY Oneonta students who earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2022 semester. Thetga is studying Theatre .

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

