SAYRE — Sayre Public Library is pleased to announce a return to in person story time in April.
Story times will take place on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with themed stories and a take home craft each week. Space is limited, so email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org to reserve your family a spot. The first available reservation date is April 6. Be sure to include how many children you are bringing to ensure every child has a take home craft.
Did you know that Sayre Public Library posts a new story, read by our Children’s Librarian, Ms. Shelley, to our Facebook page each Wednesday? Like and follow our Facebook page to see a new story each week.
Our “Spanish Sessions For Kids,” series featuring basic language lessons via Zoom continues on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5 p.m. For Zoom link, email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org.
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla. Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “The Golden Couple,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, “Nothing to Lose,” by J.A. Jance, “The Last Confessions of Sylvia P.,” by Lee Kravetz, and “The Lightning Rod,” by Brad Meltzer.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
