The Bradford County Library presents Martina Mathisen discussing “Women in History” on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
This engaging program is a fascinating look at dynamic women in history that have impacted our lives. The women represented were doing big things, secret things, and even dangerous things. Some were well known, others not well known, each marvelously expressing themselves and their passions. History comes alive as Martina Mathisen is Annie Oakley who introduces herself with entertaining storytelling to share her life experience. She then introduces your audience to Harriet Tubman and Madame Curie. Without leaving the stage Martina presents Clara Barton and her tales, who then introduces the stories of Anne Sullivan and Florence Nightingale. Once again without leaving the stage, Martina presents Amelia Earhart who joins the presentation with her marvelous and surprising story to then introduce Bessie Coleman. There are so many women who have made a difference in our American experience. Why these women? Only a few can be chosen and these few were, for a time, all alive on our planet at the same time. The program concludes with a positive and life-affirming message on the difference made by everyone in the room.
Martina Mathisen is a national speaker and trainer specializing in communication who is also one of the most sought-after educational entertainers in the country. She has presented live and virtually in a dozen states, from Connecticut to Florida, from Washington state to Washington, DC. for over a decade. Martina has worked with public library programmers to establish best practices for virtual productions.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the Bradford County Library at (570) 297-2436 for Zoom information. The Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of the town of Burlington.
