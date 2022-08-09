The Library will be CLOSED on Aug. 10 in preparation for our annual fundraiser, Wine &
Dine + A Brew or Two. The Library will reopen with normal hours Aug. 11. Drop in on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs! All ages are invited.
On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Join us Aug. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the return of our annual fundraiser, Wine & Dine + a Brew or Two! Join us for a fun night of food, drinks, and fun with friends!
Don’t forget our Silent Auction Items and Raffle Baskets! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at both the Library and Museum! Tickets are $25 the night of the event. Join us on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m and 11 a.m for stories, songs, and a craft! This week Ms. Jess will read stories about watermelon.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570)-888-7117 to reserve a bag for your
child, or stop in to pick one up today!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions!
