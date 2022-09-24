Saturday, Sept. 24:
FIRST ANNUAL PENN-YORK VALLEY TRIATHLON: Valley Playland, Athens. Features a five-mile run, 15-mile bicycle ride and seven-mile river paddle throughout the Valley and New York southern tier. This event will be offered as part of a three-triathlon series in conjunction with the North Branch Triathlon — Wyalusing and the Central Bradford Triathlon — Towanda. For more information, email pyvtriathlon@gmail.com.
BCHS’S FIRST ANNUAL FUR BALL: 6 to 10 p.m. at Williams Subaru Showroom, 1730 Elmira St., Sayre. Tickets available at the Shelter, Sayre Library and Williams Subaru. Live entertainment, silent auction, door prizes, great food from Celebrations Black Diamond Cafe.
Sunday, Sept. 25:
HYMM SING: Nichols Baptist Church will be having an old-fashioned hymn sing at 6 p.m. Pick your favorite out of the hymn book and everyone will join in singing together. Everyone is welcome. There will be food and fellowship afterwards. 90 Roki Blvd. (across from Catholic Charities) Nichols. Questions — 607-259-0490
Tuesday, Sept. 27:
TIOGA OPPORTUNITIES ANNUAL HEALTH FAIR: Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at Tioga Downs, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to explore and engage with a variety of health experts in our area. Free admission. Enter to win a $100 gift card and great door prizes.
Thursday, Sept. 29:
FREE INDOOR COMMUNITY SUPPER: The Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre, PA invites you to their free indoor Community Supper from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open again this month on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens PA. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from the front of our large parking lot.
Saturday, Oct. 1:
REMOVING EXOTICS FROM WILDWOOD RESERVE: 8 to 10 a.m. Carantouan Greenway Wildwood Reserve, Waverly. Volunteers are asked to join the greenway in its effort to remove exotics from its pine woods. Please bring thick gloves and cutting tools. The Japanese barberry and tree-of-heaven are two invasive species. The former species host animals that spread Lyme Disease, and the latter is a favored tree for the spotted lantern fly. For more info, call 607-565-2636.
Tuesday, Oct. 4:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON: Meets on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Airport Senior Community Clubhouse, 78 Piper St, Sayre. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper, please bring your own table service. After a short business meeting and bird sighting report, the program starts at 7:30 p.m. Randy Conner, wood carver from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers, will present the program. He is a gifted bird and wildlife carver, with decades of experience, and will bring some of his carvings. Meetings are free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to join us. For more information, Inga 607-425-7426 or susquehannavalleyaudubon.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.