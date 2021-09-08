TOWANDA – Walk for Our Buddies participated in “A Celebration for All” Bradford/Sullivan Counties 3rd Annual Supporting Families Throughout the Lifespan event at Hornbrook Park on Saturday, Aug. 14. Liz Terwilliger, Walk for Our Buddies Chair, was at the table to talk to attendees about the organization and specifically about the Family Grants.
“We’re a local non-profit,” Terwilliger said, “the funds we raise benefit local families. We provide small grants, up to $500, that can be used for things the individual or the family needs for their care that is not covered by another source. We’ve funded a special highchair, sign language dvds, fencing to create a safe play area and more.”
Individuals with Down syndrome and their immediate families are eligible to apply for a Family Grant from Walk for Our Buddies if they live in Bradford or Sullivan counties. If funds allow, applications are also funded for adjacent counties (Tioga, Lycoming, Columbia, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna).
“There is no longer an application deadline. Families can submit an application anytime,” said Terwilliger. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some issues with our website recently, so it’s not the most up to date, but people can find information and the Family Grant applications on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WalkforOurBuddies).”
Walk for Our Buddies’ Family Grants are funded by donations primarily received at their annual Walk.
“Participation in our walk is free, but people form teams and raise money,” explained Terwilliger. “I’m impressed, every year, with how effective some teams are at fund raising! We also have received funds from other events, for example, in past years we’ve received the proceeds from the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon and from the Oliver Brown Golf Tournament.”
The walk is being held, again this year, in conjunction with the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon.
“That has been a great partnership for us! We have a one-mile walk through the park and then cheer on the runners as they finish,” Terwilliger said. “Runners from the Half Marathon have an opportunity to Buddy-Up and run for a local individual with Down syndrome. We try to facilitate them meeting up at some point during the event if we can.”
Walk for Our Buddies is an event that brings people together, creates a community of support for families and raises awareness in the broader community of the wide diversity among individuals with Down syndrome.
The 5th Annual Walk for Our Buddies will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Larnard-Hornbrook Park in North Towanda. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/WalkforOurBuddies or email WalkforOurBuddies@tspt.biz.
