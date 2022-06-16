At the June meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society Executive Director Matt Carl reported that he will be presenting a history of the Mt. Pisgah Hotel and observation tower at the Mt. Pisgah State Park Nature Center on June 10. He further reported that the 67 Women, 67 Counties event was held on May 5.
Jonathan Gulyas began working for the summer on May 11. Jon has been working on getting the gift shop back in order, organizing county records, indexing scrapbooks, and sorting a large collection of photos recently acquired by the museum.
The Friday Night at the Museum began on May 20 with the program “The Packer Family, Sayre, The Hospital, Donald Guthrie and the Clinic” by Henry Farley, the event was well attended and also was streamed live to those members who have signed up to receive notifications of upcoming live streams.
The Saint Agnes School 6th grade toured the museum on May 24. This is an annual tradition for the 6th grade class.
Matt further reported that the Fire alarm went off again. Another smoke detector was faulty this was the third detector to go in the past few months. The board took action during this report to take out a loan for $28,000 to replace the 22-year-old fire alarm system. Since this is not a good time to remove anything from our investments the loan seemed like the best way to get the system replaced as soon as possible.
In the publications report Henry Farley and Matt Carl reported that the Beers Atlas is being reprinted this year and should be ready for sale by the Holiday Book Sale in December. This book is sought out by genealogists and researchers and has an added index. The book will be reprinted in color.
Joe Jones in the buildings and grounds report said that he is working on the kitchen cupboards getting shelving supported where necessary.
Henry Farley reported the September issue of the society quarterly publication THE SETTLER is being written and prepared by Jonathon Gulyas. Jon presented a draft of what will be a very interesting read for our members he is a senior at I.U.P. and is a history major.
Sue Roy asked that the society look into signage for the museum to direct patrons to the building and the entrance.
The website users for the period were: 532. Facebook page now has 2,199 followers and the You tube channel had 109 subscribers. The society now has 83 digital members in this category members receive all correspondence including THE SETTLER digitally. There were 60 visitors since the last meeting.
Denise Golden reported that there were 27 registered library patrons for the period and 45 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the museum: Collection of photographs, diaries, etc. to include some rare photos of one room schools in the Sheshequin area from the Shores family, given by Fran Brown, Ulster. Collection of photographs from the Towner, Parks, Allen and Cass families and a Robert Packer Hospital nurses cape; given by William Cass, West Chester, PA. Jennings genealogy and information on the Homet family, given by Bennita K. Butts, Towanda. Collection of photographs of the dismantling of the Towanda Bridge Street Bridge, given by Crystal Clark Thomas, Wilmington, NC.
The volunteers have recently been cataloging additions to the Ott and Hay Glass Plate negative collection from the tower of the Citizens Bank Building and cataloging items from the Kulick Estate.
The Bradford County Historical Society is in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. The Research Library is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is open for tours by appointment only. Please visit Bradfordhistory.com for more information.
