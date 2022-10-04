On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m, the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs. All ages are invited!
On Thursday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about pumpkins.
Interested in learning more about the Vietnam War? Join us on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. fora presentation given by George J. Crowell, US Army, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) and Daniel M. Polinski, US Army, Sergeant Major (Ret.) called Vietnam: “A Historical Perspective and In-Country with MACV CORDS”.
Join us on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft! This week we will read pumpkin stories. We will play with blocks after the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited to join the fun!
Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a storytime craft bag or a jack-o’-lantern sun catcher kit for your child today!
It’s that time again! Pencil in Nov. 26, 2022! Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the ninth annual Christmas Market! Food Trucks Welcome! Email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library! Questions, Call 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
