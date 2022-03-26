SAYRE — The Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre announced its recent births.

Born to Kara and Cole Sheppard of Mansfield, a baby boy, Carter Scott, on March 5.

Born to Sarah Maseychik and Michael Gardner of Montrose, a baby girl, Emilia Grace, on March 5.

Born to Rawan Shabbar and William Mullen of Sayre, a baby girl, Samara Sky, on March 8.

Born to Mia and Nathaniel Taber of Owego, a baby girl, Magnolia Nichole, on March 8.

Born to Tiffany and Shawn Putnam, a baby boy, Micah Dean, on March 9.

Born to Angelica and Douglas Scott of Sayre, a baby boy, River Ashten, on March 9.

Born to Jessica Adams and Lester Walters of Athens, a baby boy, David Edwards, on March 10.

Born to Rebecca Ferrulli and Larry Nichols of Wysox, a baby boy, Layton Archer, on March 10.

Born to Nikole Barber of Laceyville, a baby boy, Judas Jaymes, on March 11.

Born to Amanda Davis and Jakayo Frye of Towanda, a baby girl, Jakaia Secret, on March 11.

Born to Brayleigh Seiber and Michael Cornelius II of South Waverly, a baby girl, Sylvie May Elizabeth, on March 16.

Born to Dakota Forrest and Jerad Chilson of Big Pond, a baby boy, Alexander Lee, on March 16.

Born to Jeni Benjamin and Deyli Contreras of Towanda, a baby girl, Vivianna, on March 17.

