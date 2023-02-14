Cooking to support the hungry

TOWANDA — The Scranton Catholic Diocese is sponsoring a cooking contest among their pastors as a diocesan anti-hunger event that provides voting dollars to support Catholic Social Services’ food kitchen, food pantries and other anti-hunger efforts — as well as the Pastor Chef’s parish.
As of Tuesday, Team Bradford, which consists of Father Joe Kuriapilly of Towanda and Wyalusing as well as Sayre’s Father Shinu and Father Toomey, are currently in second place among 20 other competitors, with nearly $14,000 raised for Catholic Social Services.
Voting is open until noon on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Donors can vote as many times as they want for $10 per vote. Visit www.dioceseofscranton.org and click on the cook-off page to vote for Team Bradford. If one prefers, checks may be sent to SS Peter and Paul Parish at 106 Third St. in Towanda, indicating for whom you are voting.
SS Peter and Paul Church will be offering a video viewing opportunity of Team Bradford cooking Indian cuisine for some students, teachers and principal of St. Agnes Elementary School in Towanda. A video will be shown after Sunday 9 a.m. Mass on Feb. 19 in Grotto Hall with coffee and doughnuts being served. All are welcome. For more details, call 570-265-2113 or email stppp@yahoo.com.
