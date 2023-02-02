Thursday, Feb. 2:
FREE MEAL: 4 p.m. until gone. Hosted by the Waverly United Methodist Church. Takeout only. Menu includes chicken casserole, peas, fruit cup and cookie.
MONTHLY BOOK CLUB: Will meet at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre at 6 p.m. The group always meets the first Thursday of each month. The book to be discussed is “Common Ground: Talking About Gun Violence in America” by Don Gaffney. Mr. Gaffney is a retired pastor and an alumni of Sandy Hook school. Each person needs to purchase their own book. Call 570-888-2683 for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 7:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDOBON: Will meet at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St., Sayre. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. with a covered dish supper. Please bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert, coffee and tea will be provided by the hosts for the evening, Marsha Zwierlein and Jack Callear. There will be a short business meeting after the meal. The program at 7:30 p.m. will be presented by Theresa Wells and has the title, “Seeking Wild Spaces in the Adirondacks”. The slides will feature trails at the VIC at Paul Smith College, Bloomington Bog trail near Saranac Lake, and other wilderness places in the Adirondacks. For more information contact Inga Wells 607-425-7426 or consult the website http://www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org. All meetings are free, and the public is invited.
Wednesday, Feb. 8:
CHE-HANNA ROCK & MINERAL CLUB: Meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church basement on 118 S. Main St in Athens, Pa. Agenda will include nailing down events for our March show. Program will be a video on “GEMSTONES of AMERICA”. Come and enjoy discovering America’s hidden treasures. Snacks always welcome. Public invited and welcome as are any new members. We talk to each other — We help each other — We teach each other — We smile a lot.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB: Will meet at Fortune Buffet Chinese, Athens at noon for our Valentine’s Day luncheon. New members welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 9:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution is from the front of our large parking lot.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Free Fellowship Meal will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner of Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Applesauce, Roll and Cookie will be available from Girl Scout Troops 40745 and 61083. Pick up is from the back of our large parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, Feb. 11:
ANNUAL VALENTINES WEEKEND CHICKEN BARBECUE: Hosted by the Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company. Drive-thru only. $12 dinners include a half chicken, dinner roll, baked beans, salt potatoes and a bottle of water. Half chicken only is $7. Pre-sale tickets available and encouraged via Facebook Messenger or contacting a fire member.
Thursday, Feb. 23:
THE CHURCH OF THE REDEEMER: Located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. Sayre invites you to their “Heart Healthy” Community Supper from 4 to 6 p.m. This dinner will hosted by the Cardiac Cath Lab of the Robert Packer Hospital. There will be Blood pressure checks and heart healthy swag will be given away. Take-out available.
Tuesday, Feb. 28:
BENEFIT FOR BCHS: 5 to 8 p.m., Beeman’s Family Restaurant on Elmira Street in Athens. To benefit the Bradford County Humane Society. Choice of five pastas, five sauces and breadsticks and salad. Tickets are $12 per dinner. Tickets limited and available at the Bradford County Humane Society, for info call 570-888-2114. We will also have an auction table available.
