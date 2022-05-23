SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital announced the recent births that took place at the hospital.

  • A baby boy, Gunner Stanley, born to Kara and Charles Gublo of Spencer, on May 3
  • A baby boy, Thomas, born to Angela and Robert Houghtaling of Rome, on May 4
  • A baby boy, Maverick, born to Kayla Zimmer of Waverly, on May 4
  • A baby boy, Lane William, born to Billie and Cody Fritz of Towanda on May 5.
  • A baby boy, Judson Ace Alan, born to Sarah and Steve Pritchard of Waverly on May 5.
  • A baby girl, Ryleigh Belle, born to Danielle and Christopher Heasley of Waverly on May 7.
  • A baby girl, Arabella Nicole, born to Kayla and Shadoe McGee of Watertown, NY on May 9.
  • A baby girl, Paisley Jay, born to Victoria Gowin and Travis Geisinger of Sayre on May 9.
  • A baby girl, Blakely, born to Sabrina and Patric Bronson of Lockwood on May 10.
  • A baby boy, Richard Louis, Jr., born to Jodi and Richard Michael of Candor on May 10.
  • A baby girl, Braylynn, born to Shaylynn Keene and Brandon Houghtalen of Sayre on May 10.
  • A baby girl, Jyn Laurel born to Keirsty and William Holland, Jr., of Towanda on May 10.
  • A baby girl, Ella Kay, born to Kaitlynn Griffin and Kyle Sands of Sayre on May 11.
  • A baby boy, Atticus Jay, born to Jyliene Bushneck and Brian Mehnert of Sayre on May 13.
  • A baby girl, Ellie Rae, born to Mallory Maloney of Wyalusing on May 13.
  • A baby girl, Layla Jean, born to Danielle and Clifford Switzer of Barton on May 14.
  • A baby boy, Paul Noah, born to Irene Kamau and Oscar Muthui of Athens on May 14.
  • A baby boy, Hunter Michael Gage, born to Savannha Smith and Scott Casselbury of Gillett on May 14.

Recommended for you

Load comments