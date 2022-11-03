ANNUAL FALL FAIR: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 Wilber Ave. Sayre. Fair features baked goods, Christmas items, candy, a country store, jewelry, a raffle and a delicious dinner on Thursday and lunch on Friday featuring homemade pies.
Friday, Nov. 4:
THANKSGIVING DINNER AND DANCE: 6 to 10 p.m., Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St. Admission is $5. Includes food, drink and music by Russ and Shirley Keene. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Contact Carol Murray at 570-886-1234 for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 5:
VENDOR FAIR: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road in Sayre. Hosted by the Women’s Ministry. Craft and direct sales and vendors will be featured.
SAYRE ELKS HAM & TURKEY PARTY: The Sayre Elks will hold its annual Ham & Turkey Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in its banquet hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost per person is $5 and includes food, drinks (including draft beer), and a chance at a $100 cash prize. There will be ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni and cheese raffles as well as basket raffles, lottery board, cake wheel and more. When the party concludes in the banquet hall, everyone is invited up to the lounge to enjoy music from Justin Raynor, snacks and drinks from 9 til midnight. This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Monday, Nov. 7:
DOUG’S FISH FRY: Will be visiting the old American Legion building at the corner of Route 34 and Chemung Street in Waverly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1 of the Waverly/Barton Fire District equipment fund. Call ahead ordering is available at 607-753-9184 ext. 2.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Saturday, Nov. 19:
TRIVIA NIGHT: 6 p.m., Sayre VFW. Sponsored by the Sayre Redskin Club. Join us for trivia fun, 50/50 tickets and basket raffles. Cost is $5 per person with a limit of six people per team. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 11. Cash prizes and a cash bar. Proceeds will go towards helping provide all of our Senior Sayre Redskin student-athletes with scholarships. Contact Redskinsclub@gmail.com or message Redskin Club on Facebook.
