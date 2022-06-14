SAYRE — Guthrie announced the following Births at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

A baby girl, Mallory Rose born to Katie and Matthew Lemmon of Towanda, on May 16

A baby girl, Oakley Aleta born to Amber Vallilee and Michael Rogers of Barton, on May 17

A baby boy, Eli Daniel born to Shelby Barrett and Erik Deretz of Nichols, on May 18

A baby girl, Ava Blayke born to Marissa Trudeau of Waverly, on May 19

A baby girl, Lila Mary-Ann born to Angela Lewis and Levi Barrett of Troy, on May 20

A baby girl, Kynslie Lyann born to Larissa Finan and Marc Bundy of Painted Post, on May 20

A baby girl, Georgia May Star born to Katie Hubbard and Utah Garris of Athens, on May 24

A baby boy, Noah Thomas born to Cheyenna Wolcott and Thomas Huber of Athens, on May 25

A baby girl, Emily Marie Rose born to Autumn Snyder and Christopher Clugstone of Lockwood, on May 25

A baby boy, Waylon Maddox born to Haleigh Barber and Matthew Clark of Van Etten, on May 26

A baby girl, Alora Sue born to Misty Farney and Mark Montgomery of Towanda, on May 26

A baby boy, Grant Mitchell born to Melina and Lyndon Lundy II of Towanda, on May 27

A baby girl, Brielle Iris born to Ashley and Jared Vieselmeyer of Painted Post, May 27

