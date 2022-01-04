Pierce

Born to Natasha and Zachary Pierce of Sayre, a son, Braxton Martin, on Dec. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Abrams

Born to Megan Abrams of Sayre, a son, Connor Leroy, on Dec. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Sysock

Born to Rachel and Christopher Sysock of Mildred, a son, Holton Michael, on Dec. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kinner-Sluyter/Sluyter

Born to Corrina Kinner-Sluyter and Shon Sluyter of Montrose, a daughter, Nadalie Noelle, on Dec. 7, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Carter/Freeman

Born to Kelsi Carter and Dalton Freeman of Sayre, a daughter, Sadie Lynn, on Dec. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Potter/Benjamin

Born to Tara Potter and Dillion Benjamin of Towanda, a daughter, Brooklyn Annmarie, on Dec. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Reynolds/Watkins

Born to Jamie Reynolds and Tobert Watkins of Sayre, a daughter, Kodi Luna-Morningstar, on Dec. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Crawford

Born to Kelsey and Michael Crawford of Gillett, a son, Kyce, on Dec. 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cole

Born to Jacqueline Cole of Athens, a daughter, Oakley Rayn, on Dec. 10, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kohler/Nixon

Born to Brianna Kohler and Austin Nixon of Sayre, a son, Arthur James Michael, on Dec. 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Engelbert

Born to Alyssa and John Engelbert of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Jack Arthur, on Dec. 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hildebrant

Born to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, N.Y., a son, Collin Hunter, on Dec. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Allen/Holbrook

Born to Alexa Allen and Jurell Holbrook of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Jefferson Jay, on Dec. 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Nero/VanDyke

Born to Asia Nero and Cody VanDyke of Gillett, a son, Cudi Obadiah, on Dec. 16, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Andrews

Born to Briana Andrews of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Nathan Paul, on Dec. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Juarez/Gates

Born to Vanessa Juarez and Jacques Gates of Athens, a daughter, Esmeralda, on Dec. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Segur

Born to Cassandra and Jarvis Segur of Roaring Branch, a daughter, Malia Jane, on Dec. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Green/Clymer

Born to Stephanie Green and Joshua Clymer of Barton, N.Y., a son, Michael Robert-Calvin, on Dec. 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gentile

Born to Rebecca and Justin Gentile of Sayre, a son, Miles Scot, on Dec. 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Young

Born to Mary Young of Sayre, a son, Benjamin Bradley, on Dec. 20, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Rightmire

Born to Justine and Matthew Rightmire of Ulster, a daughter, Hazel Rosemary, on Dec. 21, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Comstock

Born to Hailey and Zachary Comstock of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, ZoRayah Jaide, on Dec. 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gallagher

Born to Alicia and Brian Gallagher of Athens, a daughter, Eleanor Lucille, on Dec. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jacob/Poulose

Born to Deena Jacob and Joyson Poulose of Sayre, a son, Ezekiel, on Dec. 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bills/Richardson

Born to Lacrisha Bills and Roy Richardson of Canton, a son, Rhett, on Dec. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Klein

Born to Elizabeth and Sebastian Klein of Montrose, a son, Oliver, on Dec. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

