WAVERLY – In recent years, services of healing have received renewed emphasis throughout the church. Scripture affirms the importance of ministries of healing and caring. The root of the word healing in New Testament Greek is sozo — a word that also means salvation and wholeness. Spiritual healing is God’s work of offering people healing, harmony, and wholeness of body, mind, spirit, and relationships. Jesus himself made healing a major part of his ministry on earth.
God does not promise that we will be spared suffering but does promise to be with us in our suffering. Trusting in that promise we are enabled to recognize God’s grace and sustaining presence in pain, sickness, injury, and estrangement.
At a Service of Prayer and Healing, we gather together as a Christian community in worship and prayer, trusting in God’s merciful care. Individual prayers for healing, laying on of hands, and anointing with oil help us to experience the presence of the healing Christ in tangible ways. We pray for one another and for ourselves, longing for Christ’s healing touch in our lives.
Waverly First Baptist Church will be holding a Service of Prayer and Healing on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. The church is located at 23 Tioga St., Waverly. All are iwnvited to join us for this special worship opportunity.
To learn more about this service call the church office, (607) 565-9593.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.