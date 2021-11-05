OWEGO – TEAM Tioga, the Village of Owego, and local property owners Alan and Kirsten Briggs and George and Diane Awad are pleased to announce the recent completion of the Village of Owego Main Street Rehabilitation Project.
This $1.3 million project — which was developed under the Empire State Development Restore New York Round V and Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) programs — included the full interior and exterior rehabilitation of two vacant mixed-use buildings located at 167-169 and 171 Main Street in the heart of the village’s downtown central business district.
Village of Owego Mayor Michael Baratta noted that “these buildings are located in a highly visible area of the village, and are one of the first impressions that visitors and residents have of downtown Owego.”
“The village is incredibly pleased with this investment in the heart of our downtown,” Baratta continued, “and we look forward to our continued partnership with TEAM Tioga and New York State in the revitalization of our historic downtown through the DRI program.”
The rehabilitation of the buildings included the build-out of two new commercial spaces on the first floor and ten residential units on the second and third floors, in addition to building façade improvements that maintain both the historical integrity and character of the village’s commercial district.
Brittany Woodburn, Deputy Director of Tioga County Economic Development and Planning, noted that “both the Restore NY and DRI programs have had a truly meaningful impact in Tioga County and the Village of Owego.”
“The rehabilitation of these buildings has not only helped strengthen the village’s vibrant main street community,” Woodbury continued, “but it has also spurred additional economic investment through the attraction of new businesses, visitors and residents.”
Jon Ward, Vice President and Commercial Services Officer with Tioga State Bank, added, “As a local community banker, I have the unique opportunity to participate in projects like these that not only improve a community, but the community that I live and work in. I am honored to see, firsthand, the difference Tioga State Bank can make in our neighborhoods.”
The Restore New York Communities Initiative and DRI programs provide municipalities with financial assistance to aid communities in their efforts to transform downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity.
Thanks to a nearly $1,000,000 investment by the New York State Department of State and Empire State Development through these programs, the local property owners are happy to report that the transformation of this particular block of Main Street in Owego has been achieved.
Alan Briggs, property owner at 167-169 Main Street, stated that “the costs associated with historic redevelopment often make the renovation of historic structures infeasible.”
“The Restore New York and DRI funds in partnership with local lender, Tioga State Bank, were crucial in allowing us to complete the full scope of this project,” Briggs continued.
George Awad, property owner at 171 Main Street also added, “We are greatly appreciative to New York State, Tioga County, the Village of Owego and Tioga State Bank for all of their assistance with these projects. Without the efforts of all, we would not have been able to make transforming these historic buildings a reality.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.