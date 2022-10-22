Sunday, Oct. 23:
CHURCH CONCERT: 11 a.m., First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre. Andy Boardman, well-known gospel singer, will be performing. Everyone welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 27:
FREE INDOOR COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m., at the Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre.
Saturday, Oct. 29:
TRUNK-OR-TREAT: 5 to 7 p.m., Mt. Pisgah Wesley Church, located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike, outside of East Smithfield. This event will go on rain or shine and is safe, secure for the kids and free to the public. For more information, visit our Facebook page or call the church office any time at 570-596-4003.
Monday, Oct. 31:
TRICK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. in the Village of Waverly, Town of Chemung and the Boroughs of Sayre and Athens. Drivers and trick-or-treaters are advised to be cautious during that time.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Rd., Sayre. Come enjoy cider, doughnuts, Chili and Hot chocolate as you collect candy. Athens Township will also be bringing a firetruck.
TRUNK OR TREAT AND COSTUME CONTEST: Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Chemung Fire Station. Costume contest judging to be finished in time for trick-or-treating. There will also be a trunk or treat in the parking lot for those wishing to attend.
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING: 6 p.m. at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St, Sayre. Meeting is free and open to the public. The meeting starts with a covered dish supper, please bring own table service and a dish to pass. Coffee and dessert will be provided by hosts for the evening, Mary Walter and Janet Andrus. A short meeting with bird sightings will follow the supper. Everyone is welcome to attend the program at 7:30 p.m. Dan Rhodes, Education Coordinator for the Bradford County Conservation District, will present a program on turkeys and other game birds. For more info contact Inga 607-425-7426 or consult the website http://www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.
Saturday, Nov. 5:
AMBA WELLNESS PROGRAM: Will be held at the South Creek Lions Club 32749 Route 14 Gillett, Pa, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. This is the Annual Blood Analysis event held at the Lions Hall for the last eight years. No walk ups permitted. By reservation only call 800-234-8888 Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Test results are sent to your physician. The cost for this screening is $42. This screening is NOT covered by Medicare and most other Insurances.For more information call 800-234-8888. The South Creek Lions will provide light refreshments.
SAYRE ELKS HAM & TURKEY PARTY: The Sayre Elks will hold its annual Ham & Turkey Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. in its banquet hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cost per person is $5 and includes food, drinks (including draft beer), and a chance at a $100 cash prize. There will be ham, turkey, bacon, pepperoni and cheese raffles as well as basket raffles, lottery board, cake wheel and more.
When the party concludes in the banquet hall, everyone is invited up to the lounge to enjoy music from Justin Raynor, snacks and drinks from 9 til midnight. This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
AMBA PROGRAM: The South Creek Lions Club will be hosting the AMBA Blood Analysis Program on Saturday November 5th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call 1-800-234-8888 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday for your reservation. Your personal physician’s authorization is required to have the Blood Test. The Lions Hall is located on Route 14 in Gillett. There will be no walk in’s permitted without a reservation Call 1-800-234-8888.
Monday, Nov. 7:
DOUG’S FISH FRY: Will be visiting the old American Legion building at the corner of Route 34 and Chemung Street in Waverly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds to benefit J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1 of the Waverly/Barton Fire District equipment fund. Call ahead ordering is available at 607-753-9184 ext. 2.
Sunday, Nov. 13:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Thursday, Nov. 24:
COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. Eat-in, takeout or delivery. Delivery available only to Athens, Waverly or Sayre residents. Leave your name, address and phone number at 607-565-9342 by Nov. 22.
Friday, Dec. 9:
TINSEL-N-LIGHTS: 5:30 to 8 p.m., Broad Street in Waverly. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays with horse and wagon rides, ice sculpting, visits with Santa, musical performances, bicycle raffle, food and hot chocolate.
Sunday, Dec. 18:
CHRISTMAS AUCTION: Doors open at noon, auction starts at 1 p.m. at Waverly/Barton Fire Station on Donnelly Parkway. Hosted by the J. E. Hallett Fire Co. No. 1. All merchandise is new. Enjoy homemade food, 50/50 raffles, gift basket raffles and more. All proceeds benefit fire company fire equipment fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.