SAYRE — The Church of the Epiphany in Sayre will soon be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Perpetual Adoration Chapel.

The celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a procession with prayer and music through Howard Elmer Park, which will feature prayers at three different locations in the park.

The procession will then end at the church, followed by Mass at 4 p.m. A private dinner for Adorers will follow.

Father Daniel Toomey encouraged all those willing to attend the mass and procession, which celebrates the Blessed Sacrament, which is the presence of Christ and the Eucharist.

