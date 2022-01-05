WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in December:
Fiction: “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly; “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich; “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts; “Guild Boss” by Jayne Castle; “Mercy” by David Baldacci; “Termination Shock” by Neal Stephenson; “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury; “Claws for Alarm” by Rita Mae Brown; “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers; “Daughter of the Morning Star” by Craig Johnson; “The Last Guest” by Tess Little; “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell; and “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.
Non Fiction: “Ritchie Boy Secrets: How a Force of Immigrants and Refugees Helped Win World War II” by Beverley Eddy; “The Ride of Her Life” by Elizabeth Letts; “The Taking of Jemima Boone” by Matthew Pearl; “Black Birds in the Sky” by Brandy Colbert; “All About Me!” by Mel Brooks; and “Our First Civil War” by H.W. Brands.
Large Type: “Her New Story” by Laura Bradford; “Wait for It” by Jenn McKinlay; and “Fox Crossing” by Melinda Metz.
Books on CD: “Forgiving Paris” by Karen Kingsbury.
DVDs: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with Simu Liu and Awkwafina; “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (animated) with Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms; “No Time to Die” with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, and Ana de Armas; “Nine Days” with Winston Duke and Benedict Wong; and “On the Rocks” with Bill Murray, Rashida Jones, Marlon Wayans, and Jenny Slate.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.