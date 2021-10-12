SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Club announces the meeting schedule for the 2021/2022 season.
The public is invited to join the club members on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, at 7:30 p.m. for the program, “Birds, Wonderful Birds,” by Ritchie Lettis from the Waterman Center.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper. Those attending the supper – please bring your own table service and a dish to pass. There will a short business meeting after the meal.
On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Dan Rhodes from the Bradford County Conservation District will present, “Turkeys and other Game Birds.”
There are no meetings scheduled for December and January. Programs will resume on Feb. 15 with “Costa Rica” by Marsha Zwierlein. The presenter for March 15 will be Teri Franzen, well-known photographer, with a topic to be determined. April 19, Barb Cole, a New York state wildlife rehabilitator, will present, “The Life of a Rehabber.” On Tuesday, May 10, the group will meet at the Airport Seniors Community Club House for “Wildflowers,” photos by Ron Young, presented by Liz Hart. Summer picnics and field trips will be announced in February.
The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society was organized on Jan. 14, 1941, by many of the famous local doctors, educator, artists, and businesspeople. The club recently celebrated 80 years of promoting the welfare of wildlife and birdlife with a party at the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Company Hall.
Club meetings and field trips are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. Dues are only $5 per year.
Current officers are president – Duane Wells; first vice president – Trish Benish; second vice president – Pat Ronsvalle; treasurer – Marsha Zwierlein; and secretary – Inga Wells. Club address is 78 Williams Road, Lockwood, NY 14859. For questions about the group, please contact Inga at (607) 425-7426 or any of the officers.
