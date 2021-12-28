Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Friday December 31st and Saturday January 1st for the New Year’s holiday.
Beginning January 3rd, Sayre Public Library will be conducting a Winter Hat, Scarf, and Mitten Drive in conjunction with the Salvation Army. Bring your donation of new children’s and adult items to Sayre Public Library to be added to our tree and help us fulfill our goal of making sure all area residents have a warm and cozy 2022!
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New DVDs include: “Free Guy,” (rated PG13) “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” (rated PG13), “The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life (not rated) and “PBS Kids Christmas Collection,” (rated G).
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10:00 am -5:00 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 am -7:30 pm, and Saturday 9:00 am -2:00 pm. Due to the high rates of COVID- 19 transmission within the county, we are requiring patrons to wear masks at all times while in the library. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
