WAVERLY — This summer, Christopher Seeley from Waverly, N.Y. will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place this summer in New York City.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of Envision by WorldStrides family of programs
that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Christopher was nominated to attend the forum by his third grade teacher at Elm Street Elementary, and has excelled academically even while struggling with his ADHD and sensory processing.
He also enjoys reading books, especially the Harry Potter series and the Percy Jackson series.
Christopher is passionate about basketball and soccer as well as other sports. With dreams of becoming a fireman like his father and grandfather, Christopher is looking forward to gaining the hands-on experience that the forum provides.
“As an alumna of Envision, I am excited for Christopher to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitas Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
