WAVERLY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly had a busy month of December. However, due to illness and weather issues, we were only able to meet two times in January. The club was very excited to have a loss over 40 pounds for the two months. Our best loser for December was Tammy and Sandy S. was our best loser for January.
Each week our two best losers take home a sunshine basket filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members. Our Sunshine winners for Hazel, Nancy, Sue, Tammy, Carol, Barbara, Beth, Mary Lou, Carol, and Sandy S. was one of our best losers three times.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. Our winners for the two months were Tammy, Sally, Carol, Rosemary, Sue, and Sandy S. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Tammy won for December and Sally won for January.
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. We only had two winners for these months – Lois and Mary Lou won twice.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our most recent winners were Rosemary, Tammy, Dolores, Diane, Sally, and Lois.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25¢ to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner for December was Lena and for January the winner was Sandy S.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for the last two months were bacon, ice cream, pie, bagels, and tortilla chips.
To encourage our members, we always have one or two contests. We have an ongoing Bingo contest waiting for one member to fill their card with weight losses and losses for three weeks in a row.
We had a trim-a-tree contest where stickers were awarded for every loss and the losers’ names were placed in a drawing for ten $5 bills. Winners were Nancy, Dolores, Tressa, Rosemary, Sandy T., Kathy, Diane, Lois, and Tammy won two times. We also started a Snowman contest that will end in mid-February.
The club had several special holiday activities in December starting with a Christmas mailbox contest and Christmas card exchange. Winners of the mailbox contest were Beth, Kathy, and Barbara. We played a Christmas left-right game for a small gift exchange. We enjoyed a delicious Christmas luncheon at Tomasso’s restaurant where we had another gift exchange and small raffle. The members received a jar of Friendship soup and a new TOPS personal journal as party favors.
Each month we had a successful Chinese Auction with proceeds going to our club treasury.
In January, the members recited a rededication pledge and were given a survival kit of 22 items to help support their weight loss journey in 2022.
We welcomed two members in the last few weeks, Mary Lou and Sylvia. We look forward to providing them with support and encouragement as they try to shed some weight for their health and well-being. We also were very sad to lose a long-time, much-loved member, Dee.
TOPS 646 Waverly is always looking for new members. We offer the extra support you may need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you in 2022. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 am with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607)565-2524 or Sue (570)888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
