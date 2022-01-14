Isabella Roberts, daughter of Scott and Melanie Roberts of Sayre, has been named to the dean’s list at Misericordia University for the fall semester.

Roberts completed the semester with a cumulative grade point average of 4.0.

She is a 2020 graduate of Athens Area High School and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, with a minor in Psychology, at Misericordia.

