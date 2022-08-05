At the August meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Bradford County Historical Society, Executive Director Matt Carl reported that Members of the Pennsylvania County Commissioners Association toured the museum during their annual meeting in Bradford County.
Carl further reported that he spoke at Mt. Pisgah State Park about the history of the hotel and observation tower that once stood there. The Friday Night at the Museum programs “The Amazing Life and Political Career of David Wilmot” and the “History of St. Ann’s Parish, Bentley Creek” were both well received. Carl also spoke at the Sheshequin Ulster Recreation Center to a large group of children grades K through 6, He took items from the museum that the children could touch and have a better understanding of our county history. Matt also spoke at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum about our famous Ghost Town Laquin.
A group of students from Northeast Bradford High School toured the museum on July 27, their tour ended in the research library where Denise Golden helped the students look up local names and history.
The reprint of the 1869 Beers Atlas of Bradford County is in the works. The volume is at the printers where a cover has been designed. This reprint will be in color and will include the added index. Pre orders will be taken soon, and we hope to have the book available for the Holiday Book Sale in December.
Joe Jones reported the buildings and grounds report that he has replaced the shelving in the kitchen cupboards. He used ¾ inch plywood and this should eliminate the problem we have had with the shelves bowing.
Margaret Walsh in the Nominating Committee report said she is contacting the trustees whose terms expire this year to see if they wish to be reelected at the Annual Meeting October 3.
Henry Farley reported that the September SETTLER is in the works. Our Summer Intern Jonathan Gulyas has prepared this issue which is on Fall Creek. Jonathan is a meticulous individual and his work will please our readers.
Responses to our annual appeal have been amazing. We are thankful for the support we receive each year from the appeal.
Matt Carl told that he applied for a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Archival Care Grant. He applied for $4,863. If we receive this money, it will be used to buy shelving for the kitchen to house the latest records sent over from the courthouse. The commissioners wrote a letter of support for this grant.
Bishops’ Construction contacted Matt and said that they intend to start the parking lot project in two weeks.
The BCHS website currently has 821 users, Facebook page now has 2,251 followers, You Tube has 114 subscribers. Members who have requested live stream presentations 34.
There were six new members since the last meeting. We currently have 83 digital members.
Visitors to the museum during this period 176.
The August 26, Friday Night at the Museum program will be presented by Van Wagner who will present a concert. He has published a book “Coal Dust Rust and Saw Dust” his music not only entertains but inspires audiences. Mr. Wagner was featured in the August 2022 Mountain Home magazine.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s report stated that there had been 34 registered library patrons for the period and 98 volunteer hours logged.
Recent Gifts to the society have been:
Towanda Bank Check and Northern Commandery envelope, given by Barbara Sowinski, Lansdale, PA.
Wool blanket used during World War II, given by Kriemhild Chaffee, Towanda.
Marriage certificate of Joseph McDermott and Maria Fitzgerald in Ireland, given by Regina Jackson, Columbia Crossroads.
Hotel Lake Breeze postcard, given by Nancy Rathbun Montgomery, NY.
Griswold genealogy, given by Patricia DeWeese, Cameron Mills, NY.
Collection of photographs from the Brumbaugh family of Wyalusing, given by Jim Steele, Towanda.
Research papers on the Robert Packer Hospital and the properties on Hospital Place and Harry Patterson’s Korean War collection, given by Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst, Horseheads, NY.
Recent surname searches completed for Clark, Chubbuck & Peterson families, Cataloging Cass family photographs.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. For more information and hours of operation visit us at bradfordhistory.com or call 570-265-2240.
