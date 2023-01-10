Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursday’s beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is held weekly on Thursday’s at 11:15 a.m. Join us for longer books, music, and a craft. The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Snow Dancing!”
Our winter reading program has begun, and packets are now available. Children and teens can read to earn tokens for our book vending machine!
The Chess Club will be meeting every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The Waverly Library Writing Club is working on writing, in all forms including, but not limited to memoir, short story, poetry, and non-fiction.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The group is designed to exchange ideas, learn more about writing, meet fellow writers, and ultimately have fun. The club leader is Pat Miran, who has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app?
If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607)565-9341.
Spalding Memorial Library News
The Library will be CLOSED Jan. 16 to Observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will reopen on Jan. 17 at noon.
On Tuesday’s from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts.
Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques.
Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Free Build takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 3 to 7 p.m. All ages are invited to drop in to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about snowmen on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about snowmen.
We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session. Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a craft bag for your child!
Sayre Public Library News
With the New Year comes New Year Resolutions, but have you ever thought about focusing on your financial fitness? Achieving financial success is possible, it just takes a little planning and self discipline.
No matter what your resolutions are, the key to success is sticking to it! Join us this Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Sayre Public Library for a presentation where our friends at Visions FCU will show you how you can help increase your financial fitness today and in the New Year!
Sayre Public Library will be pausing our Story Time for the month of January (while we reinvent it!).
In its place we will be offering “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands-on play time!
Visit other cultures through books! The Sayre Public Library next session of the Bilingual Book Club will be this Thursday, Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. The book to be discussed will be
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. Participants are welcome to attend either in person or virtual. Future books, meeting times and dates will be determined by the participants. Most Bilingual Book Club selections will be available in English or Spanish.
The book discussion will be in English. For more information or to register, contact Heather Manchester, Director, at hmanchester@sayrepl.org or 570-888-2256.
On Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m., Teens and Tweens are invited to Drop In to the library to hang out, eat some snacks, and share thoughts and ideas about what they would like to see at the library!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen -minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org.
Walk-ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout.
For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no lon ger wish to hold on to.
We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4 th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2023.
We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees.
Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “A Dangerous Business,” by Jane Smiley, “A Dash of Salt and Pepper,” by Kosoko Jackson, and “Becoming Mrs. Lewis: the improbable love story of Joy Davidman and C.S. Lewis,” by Patti Callahan Henry.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
We are located at 122 SouthElmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)88 8 — 2256 with any questions.
